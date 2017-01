Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 1:47 PM EST

Super Bowl week began with a visit from Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, who addressed a variety of topics in an extended visit to PFT Live.

Allen, the MVP of Super Bowl XVIII, is sad about the team moving to Las Vegas. He’s also not happy that the Chargers have cleared out of his hometown of San Diego.

He talked about that along with plenty of other things, including which of his many achievements and accomplishments means the most to him.

