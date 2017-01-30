Martellus Bennett: I probably won’t go to White House if we win

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 11:46 PM EST

Super Bowl week kicked off in Houston on Monday night with the Falcons and Patriots fielding questions from reporters at Minute Maid Park and football wasn’t the only topic being discussed.

President Donald Trump’s first week-plus in office has generated strong reactions around the country with last week’s executive order regarding refugees and visitors to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries kicking things up to an even higher pitch. Many players and coaches evaded questions about both the order and the President, but Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett took a different path.

Bennett, who tweeted early on Monday that “America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness,” was asked if he would visit the White House should the Patriots beat the Falcons on Sunday. He said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that he “most likely” wouldn’t because he doesn’t support the person in it.

Bennett wouldn’t be the first player to opt out of a trip to the White House — Tom Brady didn’t go after the Patriots beat the Seahawks — but, based on Monday night’s responses, he may be the only person from either team to delve into political waters heading into Super Bowl LI.