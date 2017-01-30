Matt Millen: Similarities between me and John Lynch are kind of funny

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2017, 12:53 PM EST

The 49ers shocked everyone when they hired John Lynch as their new G.M. because the move was almost unprecedented. Almost.

The one and only person to get a G.M. job with the same resume as Lynch — a long career playing defense in the NFL followed by several years as a broadcaster — is Matt Millen. And Millen was a disaster during a tenure in Detroit that culminated with the only 0-16 season in NFL history.

So what does Millen think of the 49ers hiring Lynch?

“When I heard the news, good luck,” Millen told the Free Press. “He’s a bright guy. I mean, the parallels are kind of funny, actually.”

You can forgive 49ers fans if they’re not laughing.

But Millen’s perspective is interesting because he acknowledges there was a lot he didn’t know when he took the Lions job, and he wonders whether Lynch realizes how much he doesn’t know.

“He was a defensive guy, he was a really good player,” Millen said of Lynch. “All those things, all that crap. But none of those things are factors. The things that are factors are, can you manage people? Can you get everybody on the same page? Can you handle the politics? If you got that, fine. If you don’t have it, then it’ll turn out the way it turns out.”

The 49ers can only hope it doesn’t turn out anywhere near as badly as the Lions hiring Millen turned out.