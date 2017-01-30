 Skip to content

Michael Vick ready to move forward from playing career

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 2:18 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Michael Vick made three starts for the Steelers in 2015 and said that he felt like he had one more season as a quarterback left in his blood, although the 32 teams of the NFL seemed to disagree as Vick remained unsigned throughout 2016.

That was a pretty good hint that Vick’s days as an active NFL player have come to an end and Vick realizes that’s the case. Vick told Jonathan Jones of SI.com that he wants to remain connected to the game of football in some way, but that it won’t be as a player.

“Yeah, I think it’s it,” Vick said. “I’m kind of looking at life from a different perspective now. I’ve got kids growing that I’ve got to be there for. I was committed in 2016 to giving it one more shot. I’m very content with my career and what I’ve been able to accomplish. I accomplished more than I ever thought I would. Listen, at the end of the day, through all the downs I played, I can say I won a game for every team that I played for, even though I only made three starts in New York and three starts in Pittsburgh. I made a difference, I’m content with my career and I’m ready to move forward in life.”

Vick was in Atlanta for the final regular season game at the Georgia Dome and said he’s “excited” for the Falcons as they try to bring home the championship that eluded them when Vick was their quarterback.

  1. dwinsgames says: Jan 30, 2017 2:20 PM

    Great physical talents. If he had the head, could have been an all time great.

  2. deangelo23hall says: Jan 30, 2017 2:25 PM

    The most electric QB to ever play the position.

    From 2002 – 2006, all I knew was if the Falcons were playing on primteime, I was watching just to watch Vick do something mere mortals could only dream about, this coming from a Skins fan.

    Regardless of your personal opinions on his extracurricular, the dude was a legend.

    He changed the game, forever.

  3. laxman1944 says: Jan 30, 2017 2:25 PM

    Man, he could really sling that ball. One simple flick of the wrist and it was on its way……..

  4. billswillnevermove says: Jan 30, 2017 2:29 PM

    Seems like a good dude, he paid his debt to society. Great talent. Fastest QB ever, one of the fastest players at any position.

