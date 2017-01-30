 Skip to content

Mohamed Sanu avoids any talk of Muslim travel ban

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 9:46 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Mohamed Sanu was polite about not saying anything, after being given many opportunities to say something.

But the Falcons wide receiver was not interested in talking about President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Sanu, who was raised Muslim, said media day wasn’t the venue for the topic.

“Very tough situation,” Sanu said. “It’s really hard for me to talk about that right now. I’m not here to talk about my religious beliefs. I’m here to focus on football.”

He walked in the door prepared to not broach the subject, though a number of times he mentioned to reporters he respected they were doing their jobs by asking.

“I hope we can pray as a country for the world to be united,” he said early during his hour of availability.

“I knew it would come up,” he added later. “My name is Mohamed. I’m Muslim.”

He said there would be a time when he’d be happy to talk about the controversial move by the President, which has sparked protests nationwide.

But the week before the Super Bowl was not a time he felt comfortable inserting himself into a national debate.

7 Responses to “Mohamed Sanu avoids any talk of Muslim travel ban”
  1. dickshotdogs says: Jan 30, 2017 9:48 PM

    It is not a Muslim ban. It’s a terrorist ban, and it’s temporary. Stop fanning the flames.

  2. naes says: Jan 30, 2017 9:49 PM

    Good on him.

  3. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 30, 2017 9:49 PM

    He has a SUPER BOWL to play then he will be on to Disney World

  4. nyctraffic says: Jan 30, 2017 9:50 PM

    As a Falcons fan, good for you Sanu. Our lone trip to the Super Bowl was ruined by distractions, and that’s an understatement. Seems Dan Quinn has prepared our guys well.

  5. jag1959 says: Jan 30, 2017 9:51 PM

    He is from NJ, just how myopic are the ‘journalists’ asking these questions?

  6. jay25340 says: Jan 30, 2017 9:52 PM

    That’s a smart move on his part. Also, he’s there to talk about football, not politics.

  7. richc111 says: Jan 30, 2017 9:53 PM

    Exactly good for him way not to take the bait.

    But I am interested in his opinion on whether high level politicians should be able to take lobbing position with foreign countries.

