Mohamed Sanu avoids any talk of Muslim travel ban

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 9:46 PM EST

Mohamed Sanu was polite about not saying anything, after being given many opportunities to say something.

But the Falcons wide receiver was not interested in talking about President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Sanu, who was raised Muslim, said media day wasn’t the venue for the topic.

“Very tough situation,” Sanu said. “It’s really hard for me to talk about that right now. I’m not here to talk about my religious beliefs. I’m here to focus on football.”

He walked in the door prepared to not broach the subject, though a number of times he mentioned to reporters he respected they were doing their jobs by asking.

“I hope we can pray as a country for the world to be united,” he said early during his hour of availability.

“I knew it would come up,” he added later. “My name is Mohamed. I’m Muslim.”

He said there would be a time when he’d be happy to talk about the controversial move by the President, which has sparked protests nationwide.

But the week before the Super Bowl was not a time he felt comfortable inserting himself into a national debate.