Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

Bills defenders had a good night at the Pro Bowl.

Said Dolphins DE Cam Wake, “Obviously being injured and coming back and the year we had, it’s very rewarding and memorable. And to cap it off with a Pro Bowl W doesn’t hurt, either. The season was a step in the right direction, and now I get to enjoy some time with the best players in the world. To me, that’s a good way to end the season.”

Patriots WR Danny Amendola is headed home for the Super Bowl.

A look at new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton.

Ravens S Eric Weddle said that defense returned to the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd shared his rookie experience with this year’s crop of draft prospects.

Nothing was too basic for the Browns’ coaches at the Senior Bowl.

Defense is the popular pick in Steelers mock drafts.

DT Vince Wilfork may be done playing, but he likes the moves the Texans made on the defensive coaching staff.

A few reactions to the Colts hiring Chris Ballard as their General Manager.

The Jaguars want to host more events at their stadium.

Titans DT Jurrell Casey enjoyed his trip to the Magic Kingdom.

The secondary remains a major strength for the Broncos.

D.J. Alexander isn’t the biggest name, but the Chiefs special teamer fit in at the Pro Bowl.

Will RB Latavius Murray be back with the Raiders?

Chargers CB Casey Hayward had a good performance in the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl gave Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott a chance to show off special teams skills.

Giants WR Odell Beckham led the NFC in receiving yards on Sunday.

Changes are coming to the Eagles secondary.

Running through some mock draft suggestions for the Redskins.

A review of the Bears’ coaching staff’s week at the Senior Bowl.

WR Jace Billingsley will have a shot to make the Lions in 2017.

Grading the offensive players for the Packers.

A conservative approach could work for the Vikings at running back.

The Falcons got a nice send-off from Atlanta.

Who should the Panthers add to their Hall of Honor?

The Saints need a new wide receivers coach.

Former Buccaneers coach Raheem Morris has found success as a Falcons assistant.

Terry McDonough won’t be leaving the Cardinals front office.

The Rams need some changes on the offensive line.

Analyzing the 49ers’ unexpected move to make John Lynch their General Manager.

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett’s sack dance didn’t seem to be a problem for officials on Sunday.