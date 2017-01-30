NFL won’t commit to Orlando Pro Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 2:16 PM EST

This year’s Pro Bowl was more successful than usual, due in part to a sold-out crowd in Orlando and an inexplicably successful effort (fueled by Ray Lewis) to get the players to cast aside their best interests and risk injury by playing hard. Still, the new home of the game won’t necessarily be the permanent home.

“We go one year at a time,” Goodell told ESPN on Sunday.

Technically, they’ve committed to two years in Orlando, with an option for a third. But the league has every reason to be coy and flexible, given that there are plenty of cities that could be squeezed for all sorts of concessions for the privilege of hosting the game.

It’s a smart way to do it. From the Super Bowl site to Orlando to Hawaii to wherever else the league can stage it, the Pro Bowl can become like the Super Bowl and, more recently, the draft: A peripatetic event that goes to the highest bidder and in turn generates the most revenue.

And the revenue will keep the game going, even if it shouldn’t. A year after Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert emerged from the game with a serious ankle injury, contract-year guys like Kirk Cousins were throwing caution to the wind — and potentially millions in the trash — by treating the most meaningless game of the year as something other than that.