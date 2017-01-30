Ratings suggest Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is here to stay

The NFL tried something a little different before the Pro Bowl this year, with a “Skills Showdown” that allowed players to show what they can do in passing accuracy, catching footballs dropped by drones and even a dodgeball game. The early returns suggest that the Skills Showdown will be back.
The one-hour show aired on ESPN and drew 989,000 viewers, making it ESPN’s most-watched program on Thursday.
With ratings like that, it’s likely that not only will the NFL bring the Skills Showdown back, but that ESPN will move it into a better time slot, perhaps airing it live in prime time and giving it the kind of promotion that ESPN gives Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby.
The Pro Bowl and its associated events never draw the kind of ratings that the NFL gets for regular-season games, but they still draw good enough ratings that the NFL sees no reason to call the whole thing off. If anything, the Skills Showdown shows that the events around Pro Bowl are only going to grow.
Fans have been saying it for years to just have a skills day and that’s it. Get rid of the actual game. If they want more ratings and fans to actually show up to the event, have more fan interaction with the players. Have them go through seminars with position players. Have the players teach fans what it takes day in and day out to get to that level. Fans would PAY money to do that.
TSN in Canada has 5 channels, not one picked this up.
The game is awful… expand the skills contest and eliminate the game! Who wants one of their team’s pro-bowl players to suffer an injury in a meaningless exhibition?!
Jets WRs are extremely good at dodgeball.