Report: Ballard keeping Pagano, at least for the 2017 season

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 30, 2017, 11:48 AM EST

Chuck Pagano will remain as head coach of the Colts for 2017 and the situation will be re-evaluated after the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was officially hired on Sunday and will be formally introduced Monday afternoon, and Schefter’s report indicated that Ballard will say during his press conference that Pagano will remain the team’s head coach.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay fired then-G.M. Ryan Grigson earlier this month, and Irsay handled the search for and recruitment of Ballard, who comes from the Chiefs and had turned down other potential G.M. opportunities last year and this year.

Given Pagano’s uncertain status there could be some awkward moments — there have been plenty of those over the last couple years, actually — but the Colts made sure that Ballard and other candidates met with Pagano individually during the interview process. It will be interesting to hear what Irsay and Ballard say on the record about Pagano and whether any mandates to retain him were made during the interview process.