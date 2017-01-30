Report: Ballard keeping Pagano, at least for the 2017 season

Chuck Pagano will remain as head coach of the Colts for 2017 and the situation will be re-evaluated after the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was officially hired on Sunday and will be formally introduced Monday afternoon, and Schefter’s report indicated that Ballard will say during his press conference that Pagano will remain the team’s head coach.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay fired then-G.M. Ryan Grigson earlier this month, and Irsay handled the search for and recruitment of Ballard, who comes from the Chiefs and had turned down other potential G.M. opportunities last year and this year.
Given Pagano’s uncertain status there could be some awkward moments — there have been plenty of those over the last couple years, actually — but the Colts made sure that Ballard and other candidates met with Pagano individually during the interview process. It will be interesting to hear what Irsay and Ballard say on the record about Pagano and whether any mandates to retain him were made during the interview process.
Translation: “The Colts will compete with the Jaguars for last place in the AFC South…at least for the 2017 season”
Didn’t Ballard say he didn’t want Pagano last week? I’m not seeing a happy marriage here.
How many talking heads got the axe to get enough air time for Rex???
Chuck is a good guy. I grew up with in Boulder, CO. His dad, Sam, was a legendary HS fb coach. And man, oh man, his three sisters were off the charts in looks (Rip, Kathy).
Give Chuck a chance. He will go down swinging for you. A better man you could not have!
Hard to see where you can expect anything different from the Colts next season. Oh well.
Schefter is the ventriloquist and Ballard is the “dummy”.
We will see what happens when the start out 0-2. Another slow start three years in a row?
Pagano is toast because the Colts will be worse in 2017.
That’s just because he didn’t want to go out an find a new coach at this time of the year.
Anyone of quality doesn’t want to go there anyway.
Pagano is just a placeholder for Jim Harbaugh.
It’d be awfully late to start a head coaching search now unless they wanted to offer it to Josh McDaniels or Kyle Shanahan. But that gets back to why Irsay was so slow to move on firing the GM.