Report: Ballard keeping Pagano, at least for the 2017 season

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 30, 2017, 11:48 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Chuck Pagano of the Indianapolis Colts talks with a referee during the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chuck Pagano will remain as head coach of the Colts for 2017 and the situation will be re-evaluated after the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was officially hired on Sunday and will be formally introduced Monday afternoon, and Schefter’s report indicated that Ballard will say during his press conference that Pagano will remain the team’s head coach.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay fired then-G.M. Ryan Grigson earlier this month, and Irsay handled the search for and recruitment of Ballard, who comes from the Chiefs and had turned down other potential G.M. opportunities last year and this year.

Given Pagano’s uncertain status there could be some awkward moments — there have been plenty of those over the last couple years, actually — but the Colts made sure that Ballard and other candidates met with Pagano individually during the interview process. It will be interesting to hear what Irsay and Ballard say on the record about Pagano and whether any mandates to retain him were made during the interview process.

  1. nhpats says: Jan 30, 2017 11:50 AM

    Translation: “The Colts will compete with the Jaguars for last place in the AFC South…at least for the 2017 season”

  2. pau49ers says: Jan 30, 2017 11:56 AM

    Didn’t Ballard say he didn’t want Pagano last week? I’m not seeing a happy marriage here.

  3. happy1114 says: Jan 30, 2017 11:59 AM

    How many talking heads got the axe to get enough air time for Rex???

  4. hugeheavywoman says: Jan 30, 2017 12:08 PM

    Chuck is a good guy. I grew up with in Boulder, CO. His dad, Sam, was a legendary HS fb coach. And man, oh man, his three sisters were off the charts in looks (Rip, Kathy).

    Give Chuck a chance. He will go down swinging for you. A better man you could not have!

  5. megnailsit says: Jan 30, 2017 12:09 PM

    Hard to see where you can expect anything different from the Colts next season. Oh well.

  6. spotsdad says: Jan 30, 2017 12:12 PM

    Schefter’s report indicated that Ballard will say during his press conference that Pagano will remain the team’s head coach.
    —————————————-
    Schefter is the ventriloquist and Ballard is the “dummy”.

  7. thedonnilhama says: Jan 30, 2017 12:20 PM

    We will see what happens when the start out 0-2. Another slow start three years in a row?

  8. redclaw1314 says: Jan 30, 2017 12:34 PM

    Pagano is toast because the Colts will be worse in 2017.

  9. losingisnotanoption says: Jan 30, 2017 12:35 PM

    That’s just because he didn’t want to go out an find a new coach at this time of the year.

    Anyone of quality doesn’t want to go there anyway.

  10. mmack66 says: Jan 30, 2017 12:42 PM

    Pagano is just a placeholder for Jim Harbaugh.

  11. mogogo1 says: Jan 30, 2017 12:47 PM

    It’d be awfully late to start a head coaching search now unless they wanted to offer it to Josh McDaniels or Kyle Shanahan. But that gets back to why Irsay was so slow to move on firing the GM.

