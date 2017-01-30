Report: Bears part ways with WR coach Curtis Johnson

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 7:40 PM EST

The Bears are reportedly making another change to John Fox’s coaching staff.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the team will part ways with wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson. Johnson will be the fifth member of Fox’s coaching staff to move on after the 2016 season, joining running backs coach Stan Drayton, outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt, assistant defensive backs coach Sam Garnes and offensive line coach Dave Magazu.

Biggs reports that Johnson is expected to pursue another NFL job. One possibility could be in New Orleans as Johnson coached there before and the Saints saw John Morton leave to become the Jets offensive coordinator.

The next Bears wide receivers coach will be charged with helping develop Kevin White, who has played just four games over his first two seasons due to injury. The team may also move on without Alshon Jeffery, who can become a free agent in March after playing out last season on the franchise tag.