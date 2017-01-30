Report: Chargers hire George Stewart as special teams coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 7:10 AM EST

New Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has reportedly found his special teams coach.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the Chargers have chosen George Stewart to head up that area of the team.

The move to special teams represents a change in portfolio for Stewart, who has spent the last decade coaching wide receivers with the Vikings. Stewart did open his NFL coaching career as a special teams coach on Chuck Noll’s final staffs with the Steelers and then had the same role with the Buccaneers before moving on to work with wideouts.

Stewart’s arrival would leave the Chargers with all three coordinator-level positions filled. Ken Whisenhunt was retained as offensive coordinator and former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley will run the defense.