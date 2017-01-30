Report: Greg Hardy applies to play in Spring League

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

When organizers of the latest fledging developmental league were trolling for attention for their venture, they floated the names of some of the usual suspects such as Johnny Manziel and Ray Rice.

Not included in that list was former Panthers and Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy, but he certainly fits their profile.

According to the Associated Press, Hardy has submitted an application to play in the independent league, which will play in April.

Hardy was out of the league last year after the Cowboys had enough of him, and deemed him not worth the trouble. The Panthers had previously stepped back, after he spent most of the 2014 season on the commissioner’s exempt list following a domestic violence charge in North Carolina.

The league is designed to give players on the fringes a second shot, although Hardy would be on at least his third or fourth. He was also indicted on felony cocaine possession charges in Dallas last fall.

Among the other players reportedly signing up for the West Virginia-based league were Kellen Winslow Jr. (remind me to ask Florio if they have Boston Markets there).

The Spring League isn’t affiliated with the NFL, but scouts will surely be paying some attention to see if any of these guys could actually help a team. Hardy has shown he can rush the passer in the past, but that hasn’t even been able to keep him in regular work.