Report: Ryan Tannehill won’t need ACL surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 9:26 AM EST

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill apparently won’t need surgery to repair his partially torn ACL, but he’s still working through the injury that kept him out of the playoffs.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tannehill is having an MRI today, but the early word on his rehab is good enough to think he won’t need surgery on his ACL.

Apparently the MCL injury he sustained at the same time is giving him more problems at the moment, and he’s looking at the possibility of traveling to Germany for the platelet-rich plasma therapy used by athletes including basketball star Kobe Bryant over the years.

But the fact he doesn’t need to have the ACL repaired is being considered good news, for a team that made impressive strides this year before his injury.