Texans add Wes Welker to staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 30, 2017, 6:39 PM EST

The Texans have hired former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker as an offensive and special teams assistant.

Welker was at last week’s Senior Bowl with members of the Texans’ coaching staff. Welker, who played for the Patriots when Texans coach Bill O’Brien was on the Patriots’ staff, finished a 12-year playing career in 2015.

Bobby King was also hired as the team’s new linebackers coach. The Texans promoted linebackers coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator earlier this month.

King spent the last three seasons with the Chargers. He was previously with the Texans from 2011-13.