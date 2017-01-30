Rex Ryan to work Super Bowl for ESPN

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 10:19 AM EST

Whether you think former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan will be good at television or not (and reasonable minds can disagree), it was inevitable that the was going to get a shot.

That begins Sunday, as he’s signed to provide analysis for ESPN during its coverage of Super Bowl LI.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, Ryan was approached by four networks (CBS, ESPN, Fox and the NFL Network), but he opted for the three-hour slot on ESPN Sunday (11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET) to make his debut.

“Rex is a great personality and has a unique perspective,” ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman said. “He knows the Patriots really well. He’s raring to go.”

He may know them, but he hasn’t had that much success with them, with a 4-12 regular season record against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in eight years in the AFC East.