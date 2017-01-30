Robert Kraft on Roger Goodell: “I don’t know if it will ever be the same”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

Once upon a time, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell were as close as could be. But obviously, Deflategate changed all that, and Kraft admits their relationship might never get back to the place it once was.

“I don’t know if it will ever be the same, but in order to do what is best for the Patriots franchise long term, I believe it is best to compartmentalize and move on,” Kraft said, via Gary Myers of the New York Daily News. “Like our quarterback, I am trying to remain positive and look to the future rather than dwell on the past. As a native New Englander, that’s easier said than done, but I am doing my best to put the matter behind me.”

It’s clear that Kraft still carries a grudge for what he feels is the unfair persecution (and ultimately a four-game suspension) of quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots were also hit with a $1 million fine and took away a first-round draft, pick, so the moving on is difficult for Kraft. He also sits on the compensation committee with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, which determines how much Goodell makes in a year.

And while his loyalty to Goodell was a given in the past and they still have to work together, Goodell’s investigation into his quarterback drove a wedge, and Kraft is clearly siding with Brady.

“We’ve developed a very close relationship,” Kraft said of his quarterback. “We truly are like family. . . .

“He’s a very positive person, and did it give him a little extra motivation? Sure. The whole thing, yeah, I think it was extra motivation.”

And if they’re able to beat the Falcons next week, Brady might not be the only one happy for the chance to take the Lombardi Trophy from Goodell’s hands.