 Skip to content

Saints hire Mike Nolan as linebackers coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 30, 2017, 4:37 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Mike Nolan of the San Francisco 49ers watches the game from the sideline against the New York Giants on October 19, 2008 at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the 49ers 27-19. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan has been working for Sirius XM NFL Radio recently, but if he’s on the airwaves during the 2017 season it will be as a guest.

The company’s Twitter account broke the news on Nolan’s departure on Monday along with the announcement that he’s leaving to take over as the linebackers coach for the Saints. Nolan was one of several veteran coaches to interview with the Saints after they parted ways with Joe Vitt, who was dismissed after 11 years in the organization.

Nolan last coached in the NFL with the Chargers in 2015. He worked with the linebackers that season and had runs as a defensive coordinator with the Broncos, Dolphins and Falcons in the six years before heading to San Diego. Nolan was the 49ers head coach for three-plus years before being fired seven games into the 2008 season.

Nolan will work to help the Saints improve a defense that ranked 31st in points allowed a year after they finished last in the league in that metric.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Saints hire Mike Nolan as linebackers coach”
  1. TheDPR says: Jan 30, 2017 4:41 PM

    Was this the guy who got an exemption from wearing team gear on the sidelines so that he could wear a suit and tie instead? That was such an important priority and led to a ton of victories for him as a coach.

  2. boobsmcgoo says: Jan 30, 2017 5:28 PM

    His dad, Dick Nolan, used to be head coach of the Saints. You may remember him from the 1-15 paper bag season of 1980. Yeah, he wore a suit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!