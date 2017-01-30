Sheldon Adelson exits Raiders stadium effort

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 9:58 PM EST

Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson drove a bargain so hard with the Raiders that he has been driven out of the process.

Adelson is out and, presumably, Goldman Sachs is in as the private partner for the team and league as the effort to move to Las Vegas continues.

“The Raiders deeply appreciate the efforts of the Adelson family to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas,” the team said in a statement. “We know this project could not have advanced to this point without them. The Raiders remain steadfast in honoring Mark Davis’ commitment to Governor Sandoval and the State of Nevada to pursue relocation to Las Vegas.”

Adelson and the Raiders initially planned to partner on the stadium effort. In recent months, however, Adelson’s demands proved unwieldy, culminating in an expectation that Adelson and his family would acquire equity in the team and, potentially, a path to control of the franchise.

If/when a final deal with the team is reached, Goldman Sachs will provide the additional private capital necessary to get the stadium built. Nevada will be kicking in $750 million to the $2.1 billion project.

The Raiders have filed for permission to relocate to Las Vegas. The owners are expected to vote on the move in March.