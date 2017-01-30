Tom Brady jokes that he’s banned his father from talking

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 1:56 PM EST

Tom Brady is going to be given plenty of opportunity to (more probably then not) not talk about Deflategate and Roger Goodell this week.

Likewise, he wants to limit his outspoken father’s availabilities.

During his weekly interview on WEEI, Brady joked that his father ripping Goodell in a television interview would be his last appearance.

“I’ve banned my dad from talking. He’s no longer available to the media,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I love my dad. As any parent knows, how much you love your kids, and my dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s there at the game cheering me on.

“He’s a great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life, and certainly how to be a father, because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was supportive of me. My three sisters were all great athletes. My mom, they’re still married after, I guess it would be close to 46 years. So I’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Of course, the elder Brady has never been shy about about his feelings about the way his son has been treated, so it will be interesting to see if the gag order actually works.