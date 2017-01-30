Tom Brady opens media night by saying, “This isn’t the Super Bowl”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2017, 10:04 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the most experienced player in Super Bowl history, wants his teammates to realize that all the media events this week aren’t what the game is all about.

As he took the podium at Super Bowl Opening Night, Brady was asked a series of softball questions by his former teammate Willie McGinest, but Brady’s answers revealed that for as much as McGinest and his bosses at NFL Media want to prop up the “Opening Night” festivities, the players just view it as a lot of noise that needs to be ignored.

“Trying to ignore all this — this isn’t what the Super Bowl is,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of great things we’ve accomplished to this point, but there’s still one more to go.”

Brady said that he wants to “focus on playing some football” and continue to do the things this week that allowed him to reach the Super Bowl for the record-setting seventh time in his career.

“This means we’ve done a lot of good things over the course of the year,” Brady said.

Brady hopes to do more good things on Sunday, after ignoring all the noise from Monday through Saturday.