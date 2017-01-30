Trump tweet results in Bart Hubbuch losing job with New York Post

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 10:27 PM EST

The new administration may spark plenty of new employment, but at least one journalist is out of work after expressing his political views, ill-advised as they may have been,

Bart Hubbuch, formerly of the New York Post, tweeted that he was fired for tweeting “my personal belief that Donald Trump becoming President of the United States is a national tragedy.”

In since-deleted tweets, Hubbuch compared the inauguration of Trump to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

The Post confirmed to WEEI that the publication no longer has a “business relationship” with Hubbuch.

While that may be the end of the business relationship, it may not be the end of the story. New York is one of a few states that protect off-duty expressions of political views and beliefs. Hubbuch possibly has right that may have been violated by the Post; whether he pursue those rights privately or publicly remains to be seen.