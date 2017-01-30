Trump tweet results in Bart Hubbuch losing job with New York Post

The new administration may spark plenty of new employment, but at least one journalist is out of work after expressing his political views, ill-advised as they may have been,
Bart Hubbuch, formerly of the New York Post, tweeted that he was fired for tweeting “my personal belief that Donald Trump becoming President of the United States is a national tragedy.”
In since-deleted tweets, Hubbuch compared the inauguration of Trump to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.
The Post confirmed to WEEI that the publication no longer has a “business relationship” with Hubbuch.
While that may be the end of the business relationship, it may not be the end of the story. New York is one of a few states that protect off-duty expressions of political views and beliefs. Hubbuch possibly has right that may have been violated by the Post; whether he pursue those rights privately or publicly remains to be seen.
What’s this got to do with football?
Probably got fired for being an idiot.
Post has been hard on Trump. Have a feeling their is more to the story. This is what libs want..Blame Trump for everything.
I doubt this tweet alone was the cause. It’s probably the overall collection of his writing no longer being worth the BS that came with it. He stared the bull in the face and caught the horns. He tried to be a Twitter troll and the trolls bit back.
I personally hate this thing we’ve created the last few years where someone says something on social media that isn’t in line with the public norm and the pitchforks come out and everyone tries to burn everything they love to the ground, but he 1000000% tried to do that to Kirk Minihane and could never back down and had to be the tough guy, so I can only assume he got what he wanted.
It’s not hard to say “hey maybe I should just shut up, this isn’t worth it” and he had every opportunity to do so. He chose not to.
Good riddance to this idiot reporter. Comparing 9-11 and the loss of 3,000 lives to the election of Trump is beyond the pale.
I wonder if Twitter ever imagined that by 2016/2017 it’s platform would be the new podium for politics.
Well it was a stupid, insensitive post by a horrible writer. Won’t miss him.
barrywhererufrom says:
Jan 30, 2017 10:35 PM
__________
You mean like people have blamed Obama for things he doesnt/didn’t control for the past 8 years?
Yeah…well, it’s your time to deal with it.
You taste that? Liberal tears. Mmmm! President Trump is making this place great again. Sit back and enjoy the ride!