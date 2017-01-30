 Skip to content

Ty Law feeling nervous about Hall of Fame selection

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: Former New England Patriots player Ty Law gestures prior to the home opener between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ty Law is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, and he’ll be biting his nails as the selection committee meets on Saturday.

Law, who played cornerback for the Patriots, Jets, Chiefs and Broncos, said it means a lot to him to be viewed as one of the all-time greats.

I’ll be nervous because you want to be considered among the best who ever played,” Law told the Boston Herald. “One of the reasons you started playing, one of the reasons you worked so hard for so many years, was to become the best player you could. But I understand the reality of the process. I understand it’s my first time in the finals. It’s an honor just to be there.”

Law is competing with running back LaDainian Tomlinson, defensive end Jason Taylor, safety Brian Dawkins, coach Don Coryell, running back Terrell Davis, tackle Joe Jacoby, safety John Lynch, quarterback Kurt Warner, receiver Terrell Owens, kicker Morten Andersen, guard Alan Faneca, tackle Tony Boselli, receiver Isaac Bruce and guard Kevin Mawae. A minimum of three and maximum of five of those men will be selected.

Voted on separately will be contributors Paul Tagliabue and Jerry Jones, and veterans committee nominee Kenny Easley.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Home, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Ty Law feeling nervous about Hall of Fame selection”
  1. drunkraider says: Jan 30, 2017 11:18 AM

    way over rated.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!