Victor Cruz: Excursion to Miami not the best idea they’ve had

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 3:10 PM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Jake Ryan #47 and Micah Hyde #33 of the Green Bay Packers tackle Victor Cruz #80 of the New York Giants in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

Now that their playoff ship is at the bottom of the ocean, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz admitted that the impromptu trip to Miami and hanging with Justin Bieber might not have been the best idea before the playoffs.

Via Bernie Augustine of the New York Daily News, Cruz said during the “Timeout with Taylor Rooks” podcast that the Giants’ receiving corps partying on a boat with Trey Songz before the playoffs was a mistake.

“Looking back on it, it definitely wasn’t worth it,” Cruz said. “At the end of the day, you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at whatever your next task is, especially in a football setting and a football atmosphere.”

The Giants worked hard to not talk about the trip in advance of their loss to the Packers (which included shirtless photos on a boat), and in the immediate aftermath, more of the attention was on Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in the wall at Lambeau Field.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo downplayed it initially, since it was the players’ day off and they didn’t miss any of their required responsibilities.

“You just win a game, granted it’s New Year’s Day and you’re an adult and you pay your own bills and it’s an off-day, so you want to just go out and enjoy yourself,” Cruz said. “I think the photo is what made it because a picture is worth a thousand words.”

Cruz is correct that the reaction to the trip was far worse than the trip itself, but you can also bet that future Giants will be warned in advance before any such days off to avoid the dreaded “distractions.”

Permalink 7 Comments
7 Responses to “Victor Cruz: Excursion to Miami not the best idea they’ve had”
  1. jtbaudendistel says: Jan 30, 2017 3:13 PM

    Bleached Hair Don’t Care.

  2. jbraider says: Jan 30, 2017 3:22 PM

    If Justin Bieber has anything to do with your activities, you can be sure that the you will look back on that evening with feelings of shame and self-loathing

  3. usedjock says: Jan 30, 2017 3:24 PM

    I stopped reading when the article said “trip to Miami and hanging with Justin Bieber”

    They should be automatically suspended for that right there.

  4. citizenstrange says: Jan 30, 2017 3:26 PM

    Just don’t post what you do on social networks. Whether it is flying to Miami to party with Biebs or staying out till 4:00 am drinking at a club.

    Use your head and don’t post anything that depicts you in a bad or even questionable light. Post pictures of visiting kids in hospitals and volunteering in soup kitchens, etc.

  5. 3beeps says: Jan 30, 2017 3:29 PM

    Only 1 Giants WR caught a TD Pass that day. You guessed it……he wasn’t on that boat in Miami

  6. scoops1 says: Jan 30, 2017 3:30 PM

    Cruz’s failed to show his leadership right here

    if it wasn’t the best idea….then why go

    Cruz as a vet should know better but his lack of leadership allowed them to go

  7. greenlargo says: Jan 30, 2017 3:42 PM

    The Patriots used the extra time off working on new plays to have for the playoffs. Also tightening their fundementals and of course studying opponents. And the result shows. The Giants players can argue how the trip didnt hurt things at all and thats probably true. But they still were passing up an opportunity to help things.

