Victor Cruz: Excursion to Miami not the best idea they’ve had

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 30, 2017, 3:10 PM EST

Now that their playoff ship is at the bottom of the ocean, Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz admitted that the impromptu trip to Miami and hanging with Justin Bieber might not have been the best idea before the playoffs.

Via Bernie Augustine of the New York Daily News, Cruz said during the “Timeout with Taylor Rooks” podcast that the Giants’ receiving corps partying on a boat with Trey Songz before the playoffs was a mistake.

“Looking back on it, it definitely wasn’t worth it,” Cruz said. “At the end of the day, you want to put your mind in a place where you want to succeed at whatever your next task is, especially in a football setting and a football atmosphere.”

The Giants worked hard to not talk about the trip in advance of their loss to the Packers (which included shirtless photos on a boat), and in the immediate aftermath, more of the attention was on Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in the wall at Lambeau Field.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo downplayed it initially, since it was the players’ day off and they didn’t miss any of their required responsibilities.

“You just win a game, granted it’s New Year’s Day and you’re an adult and you pay your own bills and it’s an off-day, so you want to just go out and enjoy yourself,” Cruz said. “I think the photo is what made it because a picture is worth a thousand words.”

Cruz is correct that the reaction to the trip was far worse than the trip itself, but you can also bet that future Giants will be warned in advance before any such days off to avoid the dreaded “distractions.”