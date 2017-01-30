 Skip to content

Why did John Lynch insist on secrecy?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 30, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 4: Safety John Lynch #47 of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 4, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 31-27. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** John Lynch Getty Images

One of the most intriguing facts regarding the news that the 49ers had hired John Lynch to serve as G.M. arises from his position that the courtship be kept secret. So why did Lynch want things to be hush hush?

According to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, Lynch didn’t want to create the impression that he was using his broadcasting gig to get a job with an NFL team. Which is, of course, precisely what he did.

But if someone else had gotten the job and it had become known that Lynch was a candidate, it could have been awkward for Lynch in 2017 and beyond — especially when getting access to teams that he potentially could be competing with in the near future.

As it stands, teams like the Seahawks, Rams, and Cardinals may be wondering whether anything they said to Lynch could come back to haunt them now that he’s in the division. If Lynch had been working games with his aspiration to do something more than broadcast out in the open, teams may not have been as open with him about philosophies, strategies, etc.

