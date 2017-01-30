 Skip to content

With free agency looming, Kirk Cousins delivered a hit in the Pro Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 30, 2017, 6:52 AM EST
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the NFC passes under pressure from Geno Atkins #97 of the AFC in the second half during the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Getty Images

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is a free agent who’s set to sign a contract that will pay him, at minimum, $24 million in 2017. The Pro Bowl is a meaningless scrimmage. Surely Cousins would avoid getting hurt in the Pro Bowl at all costs, right?

Wrong. After a Cousins pass was tipped and intercepted late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s Pro Bowl, Cousins chased down Aqib Talib, hit him and stripped the ball from him. It was a great play by Cousins, but why on earth would he put himself in jeopardy of getting hurt in the Pro Bowl?

“It’s because I want to win, man,” Cousins told ESPN. “I thought I had a chance to strip it, and maybe we’d recovered it. I don’t know. Something could’ve happened. You never know. You got to play it all the way through.”

Talib thought he had clear sailing toward the end zone on the play and was surprised Cousins caught him from behind.

“I didn’t know,” Talib said. “I saw a lineman, and when I looked this way, I saw another lineman. I thought I was going to walk in, and [Cousins] came and got me. I saw all the blue end zone, and I thought I was going to walk in.”

Fortunately for Talib, the fumble did not cost his team the game, as the AFC won 20-13. Fortunately for Cousins, he was not hurt.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Top Stories, Washington Redskins
Respond to “With free agency looming, Kirk Cousins delivered a hit in the Pro Bowl”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!