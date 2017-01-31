49ers hire Broncos scouting director Adam Peters

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

The 49ers are wasting no time building a staff around new General Manager John Lynch.

According to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, the 49ers have hired former Broncos personnel man Adam Peters as their vice president of player personnel.

Word emerged yesterday that Peters would interview with the 49ers, and that the Broncos college scouting director would not be blocked from making a move that did not include final say over the roster.

Peters is respected in the business, and it’s a good sign that Lynch is layering in people with the experience on the job that he lacks. There have been rumblings that former Buccaneers G.M. Mark Dominik could also be on the way, which should add more depth to their bench as they try to rebuild.