49ers sue Aldon Smith for repayment of signing bonus

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 2:56 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders warms up prior to playing the Cincinnati Bengals in their NFL season opener game at O.co Coliseum on September 13, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

Linebacker Aldon Smith is expected to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in March to discuss reinstatement from his current suspension so he can resume his playing career with the Raiders, but a previous suspension is causing some legal trouble for Smith in the meantime.

The 49ers filed a lawsuit, which was published by Scribd.com, in United States District Court seeking $341,630.18 in signing bonus money Smith has to repay under the rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement after being suspended nine games in 2014 for violating the league’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies. The 49ers released Smith the next year after further off-field trouble.

Per the suit, Smith owed the 49ers $1,186,027 and has repaid $844,396.82 to date. The 49ers declined a request to comment on the suit from CSN Bay Area.

Smith has not played since November 15, 2015 and was hoping to be reinstated before the end of the 2016 season, but the league opted not to make a formal ruling before the year was out.

