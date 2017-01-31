 Skip to content

Art Rooney II believes Big Ben will be back

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 31, 2017, 3:16 PM EST
LATROBE, PA - JULY 29: Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II listens to newly signed first round draft pick Cameron Heyward #95 speak at a press conference after signing with the team during training camp on July 29, 2011 at St Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers President Art Rooney II told reporters Tuesday that he recently had “a good conversation” with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and believes Roethlisberger will play next season.

Last week, Roethlisberger said that he’ll take some time to decide whether to return for another season in 2017.

Roethlisberger made those comments not long after the Steelers lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Rooney said he believes Roethlisberger was frustrated by the loss and understands that he can’t play forever.

Roethlisberger, who’s been in the NFL since 2004, is four weeks from his 35th birthday.

Rooney said the Steelers are taking the approach that it could be time to pursue a young quarterback via the draft. That’s not necessarily related to Roethlisberger’s comments as backup Landry Jones has been underwhelming and is eligible for free agency in March if the Steelers don’t sign him before then.

2 Responses to “Art Rooney II believes Big Ben will be back”
  1. justafanofnfl says: Jan 31, 2017 3:24 PM

    I few extra bucks under the cap and off the books will help.

  2. humbleminded85 says: Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM

    Ben can’t retire until Terrell Suggs say’s he can 🙂

