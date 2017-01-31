Bruce Arians hoping both Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald back

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has a backup plan, just in case. But he’s hoping that it can stay in a desk drawer, and that both Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald will be back.

“I’ve spoken to Carson and Larry every week since the season,” Arians said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “Neither one has come to a decision. It’s up to them. I feel comfortable with where they’re at and what’s going to happen. Like everybody else, got my fingers crossed.

“I think when the juices start flowing and the injuries go away, they’ll both be back. But there’s nothing to confirm yet.”

His quarterback and star wide receiver have been on the fence about their futures, which are likely linked. Fitzgerald said today he has a good idea what he’s doing, while Palmer said he’s expecting to come back if his body responds the way he hopes it does.

Arians admitted Palmer “got the hell beat out of him this year,” but hopes that as he heals, he’ll be ready to return.

“Normally, it’s the teammates,” Arians said. “When they start getting around each other, knowing that ‘I can still do this and this is what I’m going to miss,’ that gets the trigger going again.”

If not, the Cardinals would be in the midst of a rebuild. They have some other talented receivers on the roster, but no heir apparent to Palmer among current options.