Devonta Freeman denies frustration with his role

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 9:12 PM EST

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and his agent made some Super Bowl week waves with a suggestion that he is frustrated with his role and wants a big contract. Freeman has since denied both contentions.

“I’m not disappointed,” Freeman said, via John Kryk of the Toronto Sun. He then was reminded of his agent’s comments to Mike Silver of NFL Media.

“I’m not frustrated. She didn’t say that,” Freeman said in reference to his agent. “I’m just happy to be here. I couldn’t be frustrated. This is a dream come true. God blessed me to put me in this position for a reason, and I’ve got take this, and accept this, and be thankful for this.”

So will running back Tevin Coleman have any concerns about the words attributed to Freeman and his agent?

“We haven’t even talked about that story or nothing like that,” Freeman said. “But I don’t care about none of that. . . . I’m just focused on football. Me and Tevin are just worried about winning a Super Bowl ring, to try to be the best [running back] duo in the world.”

Most NFL teams have employed a two- or three-tailback approach. It tends to extend the careers of the running backs involved, even though most would prefer to be workhorses who burn brightly but for a shorter period of time.