Huge Wednesday PFT Live coming

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 9:29 PM EST

Day Three of the PFT Live tour in Houston will be the biggest one yet, with a laundry list of relevant and compelling guests.

Wednesday’s show includes visits from Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Washington cornerback Josh Norman, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle, former Cowboys great Moose Johnston, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, ands Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Thursday and Friday will be just as significant, and we literally will need a bigger show on Friday because we’ll be interviewing guests after the broadcast ends. All interviews will be available here and through the always-free PFT Live podcast.

Tune in Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. ET to NBC Sports Radio, at 7:00 a.m. ET to NBCSN, or both.