Jets hire Robert Nunn as defensive line coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 5:16 PM EST

The Jets officially announced the hiring of John Morton as their offensive coordinator on Tuesday and also revealed that Robert Nunn will be their defensive line coach.

Nunn was let go by the Browns earlier this month after one year on their coaching staff. He’ll be replacing Pepper Johnson, who worked under Todd Bowles during Bowles’ first two seasons as the head coach of the Jets.

Nunn is no stranger to life at MetLife Stadium as he was the defensive line coach for the Giants during Tom Coughlin’s final six years as the Giants’ head coach. He has also worked for the Buccaneers, Packers and Redskins during his time as an NFL assistant.

The defensive line was expected to be a strength for the Jets in 2016 and Leonard Williams turned in a strong sophomore campaign. Muhammad Wilkerson struggled to find his game after breaking his leg in Week 17 of the 2015 season, however, and Sheldon Richardson may be a candidate for a trade after a season that failed to live up to expectations.