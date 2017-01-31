Jimmy Garoppolo: I’m thinking about the Falcons, not next year

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2017, 6:13 AM EST

Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played well enough during Tom Brady’s Deflategate suspension that he could be a hot commodity in an offseason trade. But Garoppolo insists he’s not thinking about that.

Asked repeatedly about his future at Super Bowl Opening Night, Garoppolo insisted that the only thing on his mind is helping his team get ready to play the Falcons on Sunday.

“Right now, it’s just focusing on the Super Bowl. Biggest game of the year right now and toughest game, too. We’re just trying to go out there and play our best game,” Garoppolo said. “I haven’t even thought about it to be honest, sorry.”

Garoppolo has been well-trained in Bill Belichick’s approach, in which preparing for the next game is always supposed to be the team’s sole focus. Still, it’s hard to believe Garoppolo hasn’t even thought about whether he’ll be back with the Patriots or somewhere else next year. That’s going to be one of the most talked-about subjects in the NFL this offseason.