Josh McDaniels admits he wasn’t ready for head coaching job in 2009

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took himself out of the running recently for a job he perhaps could have gotten.

And when he was asked when he’ll know he’s ready to be a head coach again, he laughed and recalled one of his biggest setbacks.

“Well, I wasn’t the last time,” McDaniels said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

When he took the Broncos job in 2009, he was a 33-year-old prodigy. But it didn’t take long for it to not work, as he was fired 28 games into his tenure, with an 11-17 record that led to John Elway taking control of the franchise again.

“Sure. All the experiences I’ve had in coaching I hope have made me a better person, better coach,” McDaniels said. “I think so much about this game, this business, is about people and trying to put together the right group of people and allow them to have their responsibilities, trust them to do their job and be a great resource for them and help them in any way that you can.

“Some of the things I failed at before, I think I learned from and am better for it. I think I am.”

He interviewed with the Rams, Jaguars and 49ers this offseason, and as long as he’s calling plays for Tom Brady and the Patriots, there will be a demand for him. But he seemed to know that he needed the step back, as he thinks about a chance to repair his resume down the road.