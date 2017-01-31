Julian Edelman: It’s an honor to play with Tom Brady, I wanted to be him

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2017, 2:26 PM EST

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was a quarterback until he got to the NFL. And the quarterback he wanted to be was Tom Brady.

Edelman said that when he was picking up the sport as a kid, Brady was the player he emulated.

“It’s an absolute honor playing with a guy like Brady,” Edelman said. “Trying to be him when I was in eighth grade and then you get to start playing Super Bowls with him, it’s pretty unbelievable. It’s something special.”

The 30-year-old Edelman is actually one of the older players on the Patriots’ roster, but he’s nine years younger than Brady. And he still feels a bit like the kid who wanted to be Brady.