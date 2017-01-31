Julian Edelman: It’s an honor to play with Tom Brady, I wanted to be him

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was a quarterback until he got to the NFL. And the quarterback he wanted to be was Tom Brady.
Edelman said that when he was picking up the sport as a kid, Brady was the player he emulated.
“It’s an absolute honor playing with a guy like Brady,” Edelman said. “Trying to be him when I was in eighth grade and then you get to start playing Super Bowls with him, it’s pretty unbelievable. It’s something special.”
The 30-year-old Edelman is actually one of the older players on the Patriots’ roster, but he’s nine years younger than Brady. And he still feels a bit like the kid who wanted to be Brady.
OMG this is a cult this is not Scientology but Deflateology
OhJeezusherewego. Edelman is Bradys biggest fan
Its guy love. The best kind of love there is.
Welcome to the Pats. It’s all about manbro love.
I wanted to be Spiderman.
Julian Edelman is up there with Maverick Carter and the gimp from Pulp Fiction.
What a tool.
I still do, actually.