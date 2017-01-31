 Skip to content

Julian Edelman: It’s an honor to play with Tom Brady, I wanted to be him

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2017, 2:26 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Julian Edelman #11 talks to Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the second half against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was a quarterback until he got to the NFL. And the quarterback he wanted to be was Tom Brady.

Edelman said that when he was picking up the sport as a kid, Brady was the player he emulated.

“It’s an absolute honor playing with a guy like Brady,” Edelman said. “Trying to be him when I was in eighth grade and then you get to start playing Super Bowls with him, it’s pretty unbelievable. It’s something special.”

The 30-year-old Edelman is actually one of the older players on the Patriots’ roster, but he’s nine years younger than Brady. And he still feels a bit like the kid who wanted to be Brady.

6 Responses to “Julian Edelman: It’s an honor to play with Tom Brady, I wanted to be him”
  1. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Jan 31, 2017 2:29 PM

    OMG this is a cult this is not Scientology but Deflateology

  2. chieftaindawg says: Jan 31, 2017 2:29 PM

    OhJeezusherewego. Edelman is Bradys biggest fan

  3. bitw44 says: Jan 31, 2017 2:29 PM

    Its guy love. The best kind of love there is.

  4. mygirlhassuperhairymanarms says: Jan 31, 2017 2:31 PM

    Welcome to the Pats. It’s all about manbro love.

  5. MichaelEdits says: Jan 31, 2017 2:32 PM

    I wanted to be Spiderman.

  6. vancouversportsbro says: Jan 31, 2017 2:32 PM

    Julian Edelman is up there with Maverick Carter and the gimp from Pulp Fiction.

    What a tool.

  7. MichaelEdits says: Jan 31, 2017 2:37 PM

    I still do, actually.

