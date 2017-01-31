Julian Edelman turned down CFL offer to play QB

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 31, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is a former college quarterback who now leads the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards.

Edelman has made a smart and successful transition. But he admitted during the build-up to this week’s Super Bowl that when he left Kent State he considered accepting an offer from the B.C. Lions to play quarterback in the Canadian Football League.

Edelman said he was “intrigued” by the CFL team’s offer until he hired an agent and decided to focus solely on playing wide receiver in the NFL.

“I just didn’t know whether I could play in the (NFL),” Edelman said, per the Toronto Sun. “I needed someone to say, ‘Hey, you know…'”

Edelman was a run-first quarterback at Kent State who had 22 rushing touchdowns, 30 passing touchdowns and threw 31 interceptions in his college career. He followed Josh Cribbs as Kent State’s quarterback, and Cribbs went on to a long and successful career with the Browns after going undrafted and transitioning to wide receiver, though he mostly played as a kick returner and kick cover man.

Unlike Cribbs, Edelman did play a little bit in his final college season as a returner and at other positions to prepare for his pro career. Edelman said he remembers getting a three-year contract offer from the B.C. Lions and considering it, but getting drafted in the seventh round by the Patriots probably ended that.

Edelman threw a 51-yard touchdown pass in the playoffs two years ago and served as the backup quarterback for the Patriots earlier this season when Tom Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.