Julio Jones, Alex Mack limited Monday, will do more in coming days

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 12:24 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: Alex Mack #51 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons held a practice on Monday that didn’t require them to provide a report about participation levels, but coach Dan Quinn provided one at a Tuesday morning media session in Houston.

Quinn said that wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack were both limited during the workout. Jones has been dealing with a toe injury for several weeks and missed a couple of days of practice last week before getting in a limited session on Friday. Quinn said that Jones “looked great” during the Monday workout.

Mack injured his ankle during the NFC Championship Game, but played through it before sitting out of practice all of last week. Neither he nor Jones was given an injury designation on last Friday’s injury report and Mack said Monday that he feels he’ll be good to go come Sunday.

“I’m feeling good,” Mack said. “I try not to talk too much about injuries right now. I think we’re going to be smart and I think that we’ll be ready for game day.”

Quinn said on Tuesday that he expects both players to ramp up their activity as the game draws closer. Wednesday will bring the first injury reports of Super Bowl week.

