Julio Jones, Malcolm Butler agree that game is bigger than their matchup

Shortly after the Super Bowl LI matchup was set, a four-year old tweet from Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler about his desire to cover Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made the rounds to whet our collective appetite for their matchup on Sunday.

On Monday night, the two men faced questions about that matchup but played from the same book when it came to downplaying their individual battle. Jones said that one-on-one contests between the two players are “bound to happen” over the course of the game, but that “this game is bigger than me and him.”

“I do not know if I will be checking him or anything like that,” Butler said. “Whatever I am told to do, I am going to go out there and do it to help my team win. It is more than one player on a team. It is more than Malcom Butler and Julio Jones. It is 10 other players out there. It is a team game, and we are ready to play team ball.”

Both men also stressed that there’s a lot more to the Falcons offense than just Jones, which is both true and unlikely to change the Patriots’ focus on making sure that Jones isn’t the guy who beats them on Sunday night.