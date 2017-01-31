Junior Galette says he’s re-signing on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

Junior Galette has signed contracts with the Redskins in each of the last two offseasons, but has yet to play a down with the team.

He and the team are hoping that the third time will prove to be the charm. Galette said early this month that he’d spoken to General Manager Scot McCloughan about returning to Washington on a one-year deal and he said in a post on Instagram Tuesday that he will be signing the contract on Wednesday.

“5 years of my Prime left I promise to give it everything I have … Thankful to be signing another Contract W/ The @redskins Tomorrow,” Galette wrote.

Galette tore his left Achilles tendon in 2015 and tore the right one last year, halting a career that had seen him develop into a pass rushing threat with the Saints. Galette recorded 22 sacks over the 2013 and 2014 seasons and Washington could certainly use that kind of production on defense in 2017.

Whether or not Galette will be able to provide it after such a long stretch on the shelf remains to be seen, but he’ll be getting another chance to play a meaningful down in a Redskins uniform.