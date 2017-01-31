Kyle Shanahan “excited” about having John Lynch as G.M. with 49ers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 31, 2017, 2:21 AM EST

Kyle Shanahan will be leaving his post as Falcons offensive coordinator in a week’s time to become the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. John Lynch will be taking over the team’s General Manager role after being hired by the 49ers on Sunday night.

While the pairing of Lynch with Shanahan may have been a bit unorthodox, it’s a match that has Shanahan eager to get started once Super Bowl LI is in the books.

“John, I think, has been interested in it for a while, just talking to him,” Shanahan said of Lynch, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “John is a guy that I have developed a relationship with over the years. He’s a guy that lives and dies football. He’s a very smart guy who, I think, really wanted to get back into it, where he could compete on Sunday and there’s actually a winner and loser at the end of the game. Just had some talks together and got him in. He did a great job this weekend, along with the two other guys too (Terry McDonough and George Paton). Obviously decided to go with John so I’m excited.”

Lynch doesn’t have any NFL executive experience and Shanahan is getting his first go as a head coach in the NFL. While the 49ers can’t officially offer Shanahan the job until Monday, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Shanahan hand-selecting his G.M. just further cemented the inevitability.

The 49ers will hope Shanahan and Lynch can mirror the success of their rivals to the north in the Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll was hired as head coach and picked John Schneider to be his general manager. San Francisco is hoping their arranged marriage will be similarly fruitful.