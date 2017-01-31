Kyle Shanahan says he won’t be hiring his dad

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 7:32 AM EST

Incoming 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had the leverage to try to get his dad a job with the team. Kyle apparently won’t be doing it.

“We did our deal in Washington and I wouldn’t take that back for the world, but that was pretty much the end of it,” Shanahan said Monday, via Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com.

That may be the case. It also may be the case that Kyle tried to parlay his status as the stand-alone cheese into a job for Mike, and the 49ers balked.

As PFT reported in December, the 49ers will not be hiring Mike Shanahan. That report emerged in response to a claim that Mike Shanahan possibly would be brought in to claim some of the power wielded by CEO Jed York. So there’s no way the 49ers could hire Mike Shanahan without creating the impression that York has been undermined and/or marginalized.

It’s possible that Kyle Shanahan tried to get his dad a job and the the 49ers said no. Given the ability of the previously leak-ridden team to suddenly keep things quiet about the courtship of new G.M. John Lynch, it’s impossible at this point to rule out anything.