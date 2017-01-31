Kyle Shanahan’s backpack and game plan accidentally taken by reporter at media night

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 31, 2017, 12:02 AM EST

Kyle Shanahan’s game plan for Super Bowl LI briefly ended up slung over the shoulder of a reporter in a mistaken swap of backpacks during Monday night’s opening media sessions in Houston.

Via Jarrett Bell of the USA Today, Shanahan’s backpack was accidentally grabbed by Art Spander of the San Francisco Examiner as Shanahan was being interviewed. Spander had left his own backpack in the area where Shanahan was speaking with reporters.

Upon realizing his bag had gone missing, Shanahan remained behind for a half hour following the Falcons’ media session Monday night as he frantically tried to find his lost bag.

“That would have been bad,” Shanahan said in a text, via Bell.

Ultimately, Spander was notified that he had grabbed the wrong backpack and returned it to Shanahan.