Larry Fitzgerald knows what he’s doing next year

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 2:06 PM EST

Cardinals wide receiver said at the end of the season he wanted to take some time to make a decision about whether he’d play in 2017.

He’s apparently had enough time, but wants to keep us in suspense a little longer.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Fitzgerald said he had essentially decided whether he was playing or not, but wasn’t ready to disclose that information, saying he’d take “a couple more days, a couple more weeks” to finalize things.

Fitzgerald had already said if he plays next season, it would be for the Cardinals. The 33-year-old has one year left on his contract, and caught 107 passes last season so there’s no question he can still produce. But with quarterback Carson Palmer’s future also somewhat murky (he said he still wants to play if his body responds as he expects this offseason), it’s worth wondering.

Fitzgerald has also made it clear he wants to slide into retirement without much of a production, so announcing during Super Bowl week doesn’t seem like his style.