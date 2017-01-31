Larry Fitzgerald knows what he’s doing next year

Cardinals wide receiver said at the end of the season he wanted to take some time to make a decision about whether he’d play in 2017.
He’s apparently had enough time, but wants to keep us in suspense a little longer.
Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Fitzgerald said he had essentially decided whether he was playing or not, but wasn’t ready to disclose that information, saying he’d take “a couple more days, a couple more weeks” to finalize things.
Fitzgerald had already said if he plays next season, it would be for the Cardinals. The 33-year-old has one year left on his contract, and caught 107 passes last season so there’s no question he can still produce. But with quarterback Carson Palmer’s future also somewhat murky (he said he still wants to play if his body responds as he expects this offseason), it’s worth wondering.
Fitzgerald has also made it clear he wants to slide into retirement without much of a production, so announcing during Super Bowl week doesn’t seem like his style.
Fitz is one of my favorite players. And he was able to produce with quarterbacks far less capable than Palmer. I hope he sticks around for one more.
He wants to play for the Patriots….he was the reason the Patriots felt comfortable picking up Michael Floyd….Fitzgerald told Belichick Floyd was a standup guy and his DUI in college and last year were exceptions, and not who the guy was, day in and day out. He and Floyd are close. He’d love to come and catch passes from Tom Brady and have a chance at a ring before he hangs it up. But he has one year left on his contract and there is too much dead cap space to deal with, and trade equity, to say nothing about having to renegotiate his contract, so it likely won’ t happen. What a shame….
Favre 2.0. Fitz has always been a consummate pro… let your team know what you’re doing when you know… don’t play games .., they have to plan their offseason accordingly
If he’s coming back, the Cards are winning the super bowl. This Palmer Fitzgerald combo is unstoppable…..like a decade ago maybe.