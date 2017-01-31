Matt Ryan gets Super Bowl advice from Peyton and Eli Manning

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 31, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

As he prepared for his first Super Bowl, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talked to one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. And also that guy’s brother, who has beaten the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Ryan said he spoke with Peyton Manning last week about the challenges he was going to face this week, specifically the buildup to the game.

“It’s one of those things — trust what you do and trust your process,” Ryan said of Manning’s message. “Handle some of the things that you need to handle that go along with this game early. Get that stuff out of the way. And I’ve certainly done that.”

Ryan said he speaks with Peyton Manning frequently, and also got a text from Eli Manning recently.

“Obviously, I’ve gotten to know Eli throughout the years,” Ryan said. “He’s a great guy. You know I think his advice was, ‘You guys know yourselves and you know what you do.’ At the end of the day, that’s probably the best advice you can get is to trust what we do and trust our process and who we are and how we do things.

“I think we’ll be ready to go.”

Ryan’s been eager to tap into advice from other quarterbacks throughout his career, including from Sunday’s opponent Tom Brady. But getting a few words from Eli might help most, since he beat the Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.