NFL pulls credentials from Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is a growing destination for sports fans, particularly young and male sports fans, and on Monday it officially became mainstream when it launched a new show on Comedy Central. But the NFL does not find Barstool Sports amusing.
The league pulled Super Bowl week credentials from Barstool Sports employees, forcing them to cancel scheduled appearances on Radio Row, including a planned spot on PFT Live today.
The reason? Four Barstool Sports employees once organized a sit-in at the league offices to protest Roger Goodell’s handling of Deflategate, and when they refused to leave, they were arrested. The league said it doesn’t credential people who have been involved in such antics.
Despite the league pulling the outlet’s credentials, Barstool Sports’ well-known provocateur PFT Commenter managed to get in to Super Bowl Opening Night, where he asked a question of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. So the league wasn’t able to completely shut down the site’s access to all Super Bowl activities.
But the league is keeping Barstool Sports from promoting itself on Radio Row today. That’s an extremely unusual step for the NFL to take, and one that points to a growing chasm between the old-school NFL and the new-school media.
Less Media shills and more Media that is not following the usual agenda.
Roger can’t have any conflicts you know. God forbid someone not stick to the script and actually ask a tough question.
Pres wearing “Fire Goodell” shirt on the rundown last night probably didn’t help
The Ideal Gas “Law” is FakeScience, so I don’t blame the NFL.
Release the psi data immediately.
NFL taking lessons from the DNC.
Goodell taking a page right out of the Trump playbook? They deserve each other.
If everyone who hates Goodell has their credentials pulled, we can just start SB week on Sunday afternoon.
Speaking only for myself, I’m okay with media outlets that are staffed by trained professional journalists – in sports, news, business, entertainment, or any other field.
And this surprises who?
Godell can do whatever he wants to do
2 dopey judges in NU said so
Barstool is great. A smart person learns to take them in stride.
Sticking it to Goodell should be a new sport league!
Freedom of the press above must be above 345 Park ave.
I miss the old media. Not just the old football media but the regular media too.
In the old days
Here is the news………Over here, if you want them, we might have some opinions about said news.
These days they are blended up into being the same thing. I just want the news and that’s it. I’m fully capable of thinking about the topic and forming my own opinion all on my own. Now days even “the facts” are highly debatable.
Good ell, the emporer with no clothes, is as corrupt and un American as they come.
We need more people protesting Goodell for whatever reason and there are many from which to choose.
I hate the Patriots….but want them to win it even more now…just to see Goodell hand over that Trophy!
This committee owes an apology — apology, Commissioner
Imagine that ….The NFL would never do anything illegal………..smh
SALT OF THE EARTH
looks like portnoy and his buddies got busted,
but that will not stop them.
it has been hilarious watching them confront
the arrogant, obnoxious and jealous losers
who have the agenda against the pats.
people like marshall faulk and other former
players who sit there and lie and act all
butthurt because they lost a big game to the
better team 10+ years ago, was priceless to watch
goodell using fascist censorship in this case, makes them
look worse
goodell caught again
Goodell is such a crony. The league is going to continue its downward spiral of ratings and attendance and cities are not going to allow the NFL to use their names outside of their city limits any longer.
It is kind of ironic that the league’s ratings are dropping universally but they are limiting access. Very Trumpesque!
The NFL giving Barstool outlaw status is a blessing to Portnoy.
When I became an NFL fan as a kid is was to watch great athletes play a great sport. I didn’t care about who the commissioner was. I still don’t care. Goodell should not be such an important figure in the NFL from a fans perspective. He should be almost invisible.
just so you know, even the people hired to nail the Pats would disagree with you
think about that
First they came for the Saints, and I said nothing…
Then they came for Brady, and i said nothing (not really) …
Then they came for the pot smokers, and i said nothing …
Then they came for Barstool, and i said nothing …
Now they have come for me, and there is no one left to say anything
way to go goodell, another notch in your belt…