Pittsburgh columnist calls for Steelers to trade Antonio Brown

If the messages being sent by the Steelers via leaks to the media aren’t enough to prompt other teams to call about a possible trade for receiver Antonio Brown, maybe something more direct is needed. Like, for example, a column in the city’s leading newspaper arguing that Brown should be traded.
Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently opined that the Steelers should try to trade Brown, due to the salary cap and the reality that, as Brown approaches his 29th birthday, a decline could be coming. Some of the assertions contained in the column, however, should make any potential buyers wary.
“Brown’s three excessive celebrations penalties early in the season were bad enough,” Cook writes. “But there was the incident in the first Miami game when he jogged back to the line of scrimmage, delaying his teammates from running their two-minute offense. In more than one game, when he wasn’t happy with how he was being used, he frequently ran the wrong patterns, either because of a lack of focus or — worse — intentionally. It happened a week ago in the AFC championship. That’s inexcusable.”
Cook argues that it’s the quarterback who has made Brown, and that Ben Roethlisberger would have other options in the passing game if Brown leaves.
“Brown is not a bad guy or malicious person,” Cook writes. “He’s just not all that smart. It’s hard to imagine him changing now.”
The question is whether the Steelers will decide to make a change. It could hinge on whether someone makes a call.
Go figure…really?
Obviously, the reporter was fed this story by the team, who are hoping to change Browns behaviour.
He’s done some dumb things, but he hasn’t been suspended, so I think dumping him is counter productive unless they can get a good deal for him.
Roethlisberger wouldn’t be the same without Brown and vice versa. Besides, nobody wants another punk.
One would expect the Steelers are taking a dispassionate objective long view when it comes to Brown. Premier franchises do occasionally make mistakes but it’s not because they didn’t do their due diligence. Pittsburgh’s decision on AB will factor in all points, especially the ones a reporter either does not know or can only speculate about.
Antonio Brown was Antonio Brown at Central Michigan. (He was OUTSTANDING!)
IMO he’s pretty much the modern day Jerry Rice. Any role you could ask a WR to play he not only can do it but he does it at a high level.
It’s the off season. Let sleeping dogs lay.
(Or trade him to NE pretty please.)
Best WR in the league.