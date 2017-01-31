 Skip to content

Raiders will need more than Goldman Sachs to finish Las Vegas deal

Posted by Mike Florio on January 31, 2017, 6:34 AM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis stands on the field prior to their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

With Sheldon Adelson currently out and Goldman Sachs apparently in as the private partner for the relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas, the simple reality could be that the Raiders will need more than money to make the thing happen.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT in the aftermath of the news that Adelson is out, Raiders owner Mark Davis will need someone else in Las Vegas to step in from a construction and operation standpoint. At a minimum, they’ll need someone from some other market who possesses real skills in the areas of stadium construction and operation.

There’s no guarantee the Raiders will identify such a partner, and other dynamics suddenly suggest that the Raiders move won’t be happening in the near future, or perhaps ever.

I’l have more on those other dynamics once I’m no longer multi-tasking. Back to PFT Live.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
Respond to “Raiders will need more than Goldman Sachs to finish Las Vegas deal”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!