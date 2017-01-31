Rashad Jennings wants and expects to remain with Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2017, 8:42 AM EST

The Giants running game finished 29th in the league in yards during the 2016 season, which likely means there will be changes on that front this offseason.

Those changes could come on a schematic front and/or on the personnel side of things. The team’s leading rusher in 2016 hopes that any moves on the latter side don’t include him.

Rashad Jennings ran for 593 yards while averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in 13 games in his third season with the Giants, his lowest totals on both fronts, and said on Monday that he’s planning on doing better in the final year of his deal with the team.

“I expect to be back,” Jennings said, via NJ.com. “And I definitely want to be back. I’ve got one more year on my contract, and I’ve got a lot to prove. I look forward to doing it in New York again.”

The Giants can save $2.5 million under the cap by discarding Jennings, something that seems possible with 2016 rookie Paul Perkins taking on a bigger role down the stretch. Perkins probably won’t be carrying the load on his own in 2017, so the Giants will have to weigh the prospect of keeping Jennings against what they might have to spend in an effort to upgrade the spot.