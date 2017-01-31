Report: Carson Palmer has pulled kids out of school and moved out of Arizona

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on January 31, 2017, 11:21 PM EST

The Arizona Cardinals may have to begin preparations for life without Carson Palmer sooner than later.

According to Mike Jurecki of Fox Sports 910 in Phoenix, Palmer has pulled his kids out of school and has moved out of the state following the conclusion of the Cardinals’ season.

Neither item would necessarily preclude Palmer from returning for another season with the Cardinals in 2017. However, put together it would seem to indicate a real possibility that he won’t be playing next year.

Palmer has said he’d like to play “if my body responds the way I hope.” Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is hoping Palmer will be back as well.

Drew Stanton is a capable, if unspectacular, backup option that the Cardinals continue to have under contract. If Palmer were to retire, Stanton could end up starting 2017 for Arizona. However, he’s 32 years old and hasn’t proven he can be a consistent starter in nine seasons in the league.

Finding a future quarterback should be a top priority for the Cardinals this offseason.