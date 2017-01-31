Report: Injury could keep Corey Davis from working out at Scouting Combine

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 31, 2017, 12:33 PM EST

Former Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis suffered an ankle injury while training for the NFL Draft, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The report said the injury could keep Davis from being able to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. This year’s combine will be held in the first week of March. It’s traditionally been held in mid-to-late February.

Players like Davis who have been battling injuries in the past have still come to Indianapolis to participate in medical and psychological testing and team interviews. Davis is regarded as a likely first-round pick, and by most projections he and Mike Williams of Clemson are considered the top two wide receivers at this point in the draft process.

With the free agent class of wide receivers likely to be thin, receiver-needy teams will be doing extra homework on Davis and other top draft prospects at the position.

Davis caught 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior season at Western Michigan. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but dropped out due to injury.